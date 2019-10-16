  1. Home
Motorola's Moto G8 Plus with triple rear cameras leaks out

Motorola's Moto G8 Plus with triple rear cameras leaks out
- Could debut at the end of October

Motorola appears to be working on a follow-up to the Moto G7 series, as photos and details about a new Moto G8 Plus have just leaked online.

WinFuture claimed the Moto G8 Plus will feature a rear triple-camera array that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel 117-degree wide-angle camera, a third 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a laser autofocus system. Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 4,000mAh battery. In other words, the phone brings a nice camera upgrade and a bigger battery.

The phone is also expected to sport a 1080p 6.3-inch IPS display with a small notch, either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port used for charging. The Moto G8 Plus, therefore, seems to be a pretty standard device. It'll likely debut alongside a few other devices in the new G8 series - one of which may have already leaked out.

Mobielkopene image 2

This other device could be the regular Moto G8 or G8 Play. Leaked images from Mobielkopen indicate it has one less lens on its rear and looks very similar to the Moto G8 Plus. WinFuture said these phones should be announced in Brazil on 24 October, so we will probably hear more soon.

