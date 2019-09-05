Motorola has announced a new Moto One handset, bringing all the camera to the party for this latest handset - the Moto One Zoom.

There's a quad camera system, packing in a main 48-megapixel camera, 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, 8-megapixel 3x zoom camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The camera sit on the back in a platform with the Moto logo, which will glow when there are notifications.

Those cameras promise to disrupt the mid-range smartphone segment with lots of functions that you'd normally associate with a flagship phone, with 10x hybrid zoom with OIS, night shooting skills and AI to help everything along.

Outside of the camera, one of the interesting things about this phone is that Amazon will have an exclusive version offering hands-free Alexa. It will be the Cosmic Purple colour, which looks great, but bring those Alexa skills to the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy and France. There will also be a regular version for those who don't want to buy from Amazon.

As the name suggests the Moto One Zoom runs Android One - so will be free from bloatware and quick to update - so this should be a phone that quickly moves forward to Android 10.

It has a 6.4-inch 18:9 display with a Full HD+ resolution, making this an appealing mid-range device, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

There's also a massive 4000mAh battery which will go down a treat, as will the 18W charging - and yes, it has a 3.5mm headphone socket.

The Moto One Zoom will be available in September 2019 for £379. The Amazon exclusive version will be available immediately.