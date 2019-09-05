One company that has long been serving up good quality affordable phones is Motorola. Now the company has officially announced the Moto E6 Plus, with a big screen, expanded camera offering and a price that's still kept low.

The Moto E6 Plus has a 6.1-inch display with a small waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. It's only a 720p display so not the highest resolution, but that's normal for this price point.

On the rear of the phone you'll find a dual camera arrangement - the first time the Moto E family has benefitted from such. Here you have a main 13-megapixel rear camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor which should give you better separation between fore and background when taking portrait photos.

How it actually performs remains to be seen, but the remainder of the hardware load-out fits its entry-level positioning. There's a MediaTek P22 octa-core CPU, options for 2/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage - although all models also support up to 512GB microSD.

The Moto E6 Plus also still hangs-on to Micro-USB for charging, while there's a 3000mAh battery, which is removable.

Otherwise you're served up Moto's take on Android 9 Pie, which is free from much of the bloat that you might get from rivals like RedMi or Realme, but not quite as clean as you get from Nokia with its Android One software.

The Moto E6 Plus might be a great choice if you want to get a first smartphone for your kids and with a £99 asking price, you're getting a lot of display for your money. It will be available in September 2019.