Motorola is on a roll with its One series of phones. We've recently seen and reviewed the One Action and One Vision models, with rumours suggesting that a four-camera One Zoom model is waiting in the wings.

We've already reported on the Zoom's purported existence, but this latest leak reveals more information about the ins and outs of its specification.

Principle to which is that four-camera setup, said to comprise of a 48-megapixel main, a wide-angle (13mm equivalent), a zoom (81mm equivalent), and what's likely to be a depth sensor (although, who knows, this could also be a dedicated video camera, as per the One Action).

Chances are that Motorola will be marketing this as a 3x lossless zoom, then, as that would represent to a 27mm equivalent for the main lens. This main sensor also uses Quad Pixel technology, where four 'pixels' combine into one for sharper results at a 12-megapixel output.

Elsewhere the One Zoom is said to sport a 6.2-inch display with a central dewdrop notch. That's a departure from the large punch-hole notch of the Action and Vision - but as the Zoom also ditches the 21:9 aspect ratio screen of those two handsets, this isn't a total surprise.

So when can we expect to see the One Zoom? With IFA 2019 around the corner, signs point to Berlin being the launch ground for this even more pro-spec One series model. We'll wait and see...