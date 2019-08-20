The new Moto RAZR coming to Europe too, December/January launch mooted

A recent reports states that Motorola's folding RAZR smartphone is going to launch in Europe, and that it's expected to launch somewhere around December 2019 - January 2020 timeframe.

The news comes via an exclusive report from LetsGoDigital, a Dutch site with a track record for revealing smartphone plans in advance of official announcement.

Motorola's relaunched RAZR phone is expected to be launched this year, and up until now, it was rumoured the phone was down to launch in the US. Perhaps as a carrier exclusive. The rumour that it may be coming to Europe too is welcome news.

If there's one foldable smartphone that's caused a little more excitement than others, it's the Moto RAZR. Undoubtedly, the hype is mostly fuelled by nostalgia, with the original RAZR flip phone being a firm favourite among consumers before the rise of the smartphone.

With the new model, it's like getting all the features we crave from a smartphone, but in the body of one of the most loved phones of all time. It's an icon, with modern features. Or at least, those are the rumours.

That's not to say this is going to be an all-powerful flagship spec smartphone. From the sounds of things so far, the revamped RAZR is going to be at the high end of the mid-range market in terms of specs.

Despite that, the effort and ingenuity it takes to build a folding smartphone with a flexible display is pretty expensive, and so it's no surprise to see that it's also rumoured to cost around €1,500. It's more expensive than a traditional candybar style phone, but noticeably cheaper than Samsung's Galaxy Fold or the Huawei Mate X.

We're still waiting on any official word on when the Moto RAZR is going to be announced, but it's a rumour that's been circulating since the beginning of 2019.

All the company has said so far is that it won't be any later to market than anyone else. And - thanks to the issues surrounding the Galaxy Fold, and the delayed launch of the Mate X - that may well turn out to be true.

Time will tell if the RAZR launch goes to plan. Needless to say, we're very excited and hope it goes without a hitch.