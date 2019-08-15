  1. Home
Two new Motorola phones - One Zoom with Alexa and the One Pro - leak out

- These could be different models for different markets

Motorola is preparing to launch yet another smartphone. Two, in fact.

Reporter Roland Quandt, who has a decent record with phone leaks, has shared information and photos of a mid-ranger called the Motorola One Zoom, which may have originated from Amazon itself, as it seems to be exclusive to the retailer. The phone even offers integration with Amazon's Alexa, might run Android One, and will come pre-loaded with Amazon apps and services.

Now, according to Quandt, as well as another reporter who specialises in leaks, Evan Blass, we can also expect a second Motorola device called the Motorola One Pro. Both devices sport a slim-bezel design. As for specs, the Motorola One Zoom should pack four cameras on its rear, a main camera with a 48-megapixel sensor, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, plus a Snapdragon 675 processor.

Other specs mentioned include 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a microSD slot. Lastly, it has a price of €399. As for how the One Zoom differs from the One Pro, Blass suggested they're different models for different markets.

It's a little confusing right now, but there's an event apparently set for 16 August, so we should know more soon.

