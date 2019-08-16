You might only need to take one look at the lead image above to know what's special about the Moto One Action's video camera. And, no, you're not looking at video playback - that horizontal clip from a portrait grip is the result of Motorola turning the sensor by 90-degrees.

We're not even kidding: to make it more comfortable to hold the phone when capturing videos, but without starying into the evils of vertical video capture, Motorola has flipped the sensor to get the best of both worlds. Or that's its idea - we do wonder if, really, you could just, y'know, turn your phone by 90-degrees instead.

Anyway, in addition to this headline feature of interest, the Moto One Action is an accomplished little - or moreover long - phone. The 21:9 aspect ratio screen makes it taller than many current handsets, but that's all to do with optimising for premiere content (although there's more 16:9 out there, so it's perhaps a little bit ahead of itself).

Still, the Action is an affordable handset, priced £219/€249, which puts it slap bang in the middle of a very competitive market. But with a decent processor arrangement (Moto is using Samsung Exynos, interestingly), the performance is up to scratch, while the Android One software makes for a clean and smooth interface experience.

There's plenty more to like about the One Action than just its cameras ensemble. Fortunately, we got to see this handset ahead of its official announcement. Take a look at the link below for a fuller breakdown of spec and what we make of it.