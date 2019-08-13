Could this be an early look at the Motorola Moto G8?

Motorola has a number of smartphones within in its portfolio, from the popular budget Moto G range to the most recent Moto Vision with its 21:9 aspect ratio display.

It looks like Motorola another device up its sleeve though. There have been plenty of rumours surrounding a refreshed model of the foldable Moto Razr, as well as a device offering four rear cameras and a tear drop notch on the front, but a recent leak from Evan Blass suggests they aren't the only future smartphones we should be looking out for from the company.

Blass tweeted an image of a Motorola device with a full, uninterrupted screen but even he isn't sure what Motorola device it is and we aren't either - perhaps a super early look at the Moto G8? The Moto Vision has a punch hole camera, while the Moto G7 range features a tear drop notch at the top of the display so the full display is a new design for the Lenovo-owned company.

There isn't much more information to go on, except that there is a bezel at the bottom of the display, allowing for the Motorola logo. It's not clear where the selfie camera might feature but it's possible Motorola will follow in the footsteps of OnePlus and its 7 Pro with a pop up camera.

Evan Blass has a good track record when it comes to leaks so we expect this Motorola device to appear at some point, we just aren't sure when or which range it might fall under as yet. The Motorola Moto G8 is due around February 2020 so it's possible it's an early look at that device, but it's still quite a way off.

Keep an eye on our Motorola hub as we will be keeping our eyes and ears on the lookout for any more details surrounding this mystery full-screen device.