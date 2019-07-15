  1. Home
Moto G7 just £179, Moto One Vision just £199 this Amazon Prime Day

Every year Amazon Prime Day swings around, offering a bunch of great deals from the online retailer. For 2019 that includes various phone deals, with Motorola also getting in on the action.

The Moto G7 is one of the best affordable phones available right now. And with £59 off the asking price, it's available through 15 and 16 July for just £179.99.

As we said in our review of the phone, it offers great design at this price point - with large screen and minimal bezel - and is easy to use thanks to a rear positioned fingerprint scanner and a clean Android software experience.

Motorola isn't done there, however, as its more recent One Vision is also on offer. With £69 off the asking price, it's available through 15 and 16 July for just £199.99. 

• Motorola Moto One Vision - save 26%, now £199.99: View the Amazon deal

This phone is interesting as it offers a punch-hole camera to the front, rather than a notch, which makes for a striking design. It's also a 21:9 aspect ratio, so more elongated than many current phones, for a rare design take on the market.

Both phones are a bargain and it'll be a difficult decision which to go for if you're in the market for a sub-£200 handset.

