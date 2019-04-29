This is Motorola's upcoming Razr foldable

We've known for a couple of months that Motorola is working on a foldable phone and now we've seen some renders of a device that looks like it may well be the one. The device is essentially a Razr - that's the brand on the image, while the device also looks like it slots straight into the Razr range.

The renders show the upcoming device as, essentially, a flip phone but with a continuous display across both halves when unclasped.

We don't know quite where these images have come from aside from the fact they were originally posted on Chinese social network Weibo and then appeared on Slashleaks. As you can see, the renders don't only cover the device itself (above) but also cover off the packaging (below).

At Mobile World Congress, Motorola revealed it was working on a foldable that was due in the summer - Moto's Dan Dery added that the company has “no intention of [launching] later than everybody else in the market”.

A patent from Motorola - originally filed just before Christmas -had appeared earlier in the year showing a prototype Moto foldable device. Although that patent didn't have any details pertaining to the new device being called a Razr, the general design certainly pointed in that direction - it had cues from the 2004 Razr V3 including a clip to keep the device shut.

Will Motorola be able to launch a foldable phone free of the reliability issues that plagued the first tranche of Samsung Galaxy Fold devices? Only time will tell.