Smartphone makers are attempting to innovate these days by either adding more cameras to their phones, or AI smarts, or entirely new form factors.

Exhibit A: Motorola seems to be working on a device that packs a plethora of cameras, according to a new leak from OnLeaks via CashKaro. Details are light on the ground at this point, but it looks like the phone will offer a 6.2-inch display with a teardrop notch (which appears similar to the new Moto G7), an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We can also see four different camera lenses. One of the leaks shows a “48MP” label, and because all the cameras look identical, we can assume this multiple camera array packs four 12-megapixel lenses. But none of that is confirmed, and frankly, we can't be sure.

As for the remaining specs, including battery size, cost, release date, and what kind of processor is associated with this device should it ever launch, we have no clue. We've contacted Motorola but might have to wait until Motorola officially announces this thing.

Keep in mind Motorola is also working on a foldable phone of sorts, a remake of the Motorola Razr. You can learn more about that here.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.