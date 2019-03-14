Motorola Razr foldable phone: Release date, specs, features and price

Motorola has confirmed it is launching a foldable phone and all the rumours point to the device being a redesigned version of its Razr flip phone, which launched way back in 2004.

This is everything we know about the Motorola Razr foldable phone so far.

Release expected by end of 2019

The Motorola Razr foldable is expected to be released at some point in 2019. It looks like the device will be a redesign of the 2004 Motorola Razr flip phone but switch the numerical keyboard and top display for a full OLED display that folds in half.

A secondary display is expected on the outside of the device that will deliver notifications when the device is closed. This could be a trackpad for basic functions when the device is open.

These are the rumoured specifications for the Motorola Razr foldable phone so far.

6.2-inch internal OLED display

2142 x 876 resolution

Secondary external display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB storage

2730mAh battery

Here is everything that has happened so far regarding Motorola's foldable phone.

XDA Developers have reported that sources have claimed the Motorola Razr foldable will feature mid-range specifications. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage have been reported.

The battery capacity is said to be 2730mAh and the internal display is claimed to be 6.2-inches with a 2142 x 876 pixel resolution. It is expected to come in white, black and gold variants.

Sources told XDA Developers that the Motorola Razr will have a secondary external display but it won't offer a complete Android experience unless you open the phone. The second display might then act as a trackpad - a feature that is said to be in testing phase, offering simple functions like scrolling Google Chrome pages.

Motorola confirmed to Engadget that it is developing a foldable device and it will launch no later than everybody else in the market.

It also said it was testing an OLED device with a plastic film on top and that the device wouldn't feature a display on the outside like the Samsung Galaxy Fold or Huawei Mate X because the display "has a short life right away".

Waqar Khan published a concept video of the Motorola Razr showing what the handset might look like from a range of angles.

Motorola is said to have hired Korean manufacturer Kolon Industries to make transparent, highly flexible polyimide films that will cover the display and protect it. It was claimed the display underneath the plastic film will be a bendable OLED panel.

A patent application was discovered by 91 Mobiles showing a device similar in design to the 2004 Motorola Razr flip phone but with a display that runs the entire length rather than featuring a top screen and numerical keyboard.

The patent was filed at the end of 2018. It also showed a second display on the rear, as well as a camera and fingerprint sensor.

The Wall Street Journal reported that "people familiar with the matter" said Lenovo will partner with Verizon in the US for a new version of the Razr that will have a foldable display and it cost $1500.