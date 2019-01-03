Motorola's Z Play series is nearing another yearly upgrade, with the Moto Z4 Play. We know this thanks to leaks, such as this first look from OnLeaks.

OnLeaks is a well-known leakster who tends to get ahold of phone specifications sent from companies to case manufacturers. Based on those details, early CAD renders are created and published by various media outlets, with the latest example going live on CompareRaja. The duo have posted CAD renders of the Moto Z4 Play, and based on their track record, we can assume this is the real deal.

The Moto Z4 Play, as seen in these renders, appears to have a design similar to its successor, the Moto Z3 Play. Most of the changes are limited to the display, which is expected to be a 6.2-inch screen. We see the bezels have been trimmed, complete with a scaled back chin, and there’s a teardrop notch visible. This notch style reminds us of the Essential Phone's waterdrop notch, only shorter.

Interestingly, we can't see a fingerprint sensor. Last year’s Moto Z3 Play has a side-mounted sensor, so we're wondering if an in-display sensor is being used. Lastly, we can see pins for Moto Mods, a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and single cameras on the front and rear of the device.

Oh, and the phone should have a 158 x 75 x 7.25mm size, making it thicker and taller than the Moto Z3 Play.