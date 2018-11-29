Motorola's Moto G Series has retained its title as the king of the budget smartphones since it launched in 2013. The series has significantly improved since the first Moto G model though, moving from a plastic device with interchangeable colourful rear shells to a range of premium glass and aluminium devices that still retain their great price tags.

The Moto G6 series is made up of the standard model, a Plus model and a Play model and it is thought the G7 range will continue to offer three models. Here are all the rumours surrounding the Moto G7 models so far.

March 2019 at the earliest

From £170 likely

The Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play were all announced towards the end of April 2018, hitting the shelves at the beginning of May. We therefore wouldn't expect to see the Moto G7 models until March 2019 at the earliest.

The Moto G5 models were announced at Mobile World Congress 2017 so the Barcelona show is a possibility for the G7 models, though currently there are no rumours to support a specific launch date.

In terms of price, we'd expect the Moto G7 to start at no less than the Moto G6, which would mean around £219. The Moto G6 Play starts at £169 and the Moto G6 Plus starts at £269 so it is likely the Moto G7 models will range between £170 and £300.

Proper waterproofing?

Waterdrop notch for G7 reported

Small notch for G7 Play leaked

The Motorola Moto G7 has appeared in some renders created by @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice. It shows a device with a water drop notch at the top of the display, like the recent OnePlus 6T, but there is still a small bezel surrounding the entire display and slightly larger ones at the top and bottom.

On the rear, the renders show the G7 with a dual rear camera and flash in the signature raised circular housing, while a circular, "M" branded fingerprint sensor is present below. It is claimed the Moto G7 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2340 × 1080) IPS LCD display, though a 6-inch display has also been suggested so it is likely the 6.4-inch represents the Moto G7 Plus.

The aspect ratio for the Moto G7 is said to be 19.5:9 and it is said to offer an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio, which is an improvement on the Moto G6 series. From the renders, it's suggested the rear of the G7 will be curved glass. It is also suggested the 3.5mm headphone jack will remain, and USB Type-C will be at the bottom.

We're also hoping for proper waterproofing rather than just splash resistance like the Moto G6 models.

Leaked images have also appeared for the Moto G7 Play on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The device appeared in a FCC filing coupled with several pictures and spec details. Based on the leak, the G7 Play will feature a small notch but not a water drop notch, similar to the Google Pixel 3 XL.

1/7 Droid Life

On the rear, it looks like there will be a single camera lens within the circular housing, like the Moto G6 Play and a fingerprint sensor will be present below featuring an "M" in the middle like the Moto G7 renders show. The FCC filing also shows an image detailing where things are. It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top for the Moto G7 Play and USB Type-C at the bottom, the latter of which is an upgrade from the Micro-USB found on the Moto G6 Play.

The volume and power buttons meanwhile are present on the right-hand side of the device, while the SIM and microSD slots are on the left, according to the filing.

Moto G7: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 3500mAh reported

Android Pie

Based on the spec sheet leak from HowToTechNaija, the Motorola Moto G7 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is likely the Moto G7 Plus will offer more RAM and more storage. The spec leak didn't mention microSD, but the site claims the G7 will have storage expansion up to 256GB and previous Moto models have had microSD support so this is expected.

Battery capacity is claimed to be 3500mAh for the Moto G7 based on the spec sheet, which would be bigger than both the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus, though not the Moto G6 Play which offers a 4000mAh cell.

It's also claimed the Moto G7 will run Android Pie 9.0, unsurprisingly. Motorola devices have very little bloatware on top of Android's software so you get a clean experience with only a couple of pre-installed apps. This also means that they are some of the first devices to be updated when a new build of Google's software appears.

In terms of other hardware features, HowToTechNaija claims the Moto G7 will be a dual-SIM device and the battery would support quick charging, which is expected given the the Moto G6 models all offer TurboCharging.

The spec sheet also has a fingerprint with an unlocked padlock icon. Below it says "impressao digital". It is likely this refers to a physical fingerprint sensor, as the renders show, rather than an in display fingerprint sensor as seen on some recent devices.

The FCC filing revealing the Moto G7 Play detailed a couple of specs along with the design leaks. It suggests the G7 Play will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset and Adreno 506 graphics.

It is also claimed it will have a 2820mAh battery, though this is significantly smaller than the Moto G6 Play and its 4000mAh battery. We'd expect TurboCharging and we'd also expect the G7 Play to run on Android Pie like the Moto G7 is reported to do.

16MP/5MP rumoured for rear of G7

12MP front camera rumoured for front of G7

The leaked spec sheet published by HowToTechNaija also offered some detail on the camera specifications for the Moto G7. It is claimed there will be a 12-megapixel front camera, coupled with a dual rear camera made up of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Moto G6 features a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel, f/1.8, dual camera system, while the G6 Plus has a more advanced 12-megapixel and 5-megaixel, f/1.7 system. If the specifications for the G7 are accurate, it would seem Moto is planning to up the resolution of the primary camera lens on the rear compared to its predecessors.

We'd expect to see improvements elsewhere too though, such as processing and new features. If a Moto G7 Plus model does appear, we'd expect that to have extra features on top of the G7 again, while the G7 Play is likely to reduce its camera capabilities. The leaks suggest a single rear camera again for the Play, like the G6 Play offers.

We will update this feature as soon as we hear more rumours so keep checking back.