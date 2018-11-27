Moto G7 Play revealed in all its glory

When it comes to confirmed sources, you don't get more solid than the FCC. The Federal Communications Commission is the US body that regulates all communications technology and, as such, every device to be sold and used in the States needs its approval.

We've seen plenty of devices appear on an FCC filing before launch in the past, but few have gleaned quite so many details and/or actual device pics.

That's what's happened with the Moto G7 Play - a handset that was already tipped for announcement soon, but now nigh-on certain.

It has appeared in an FCC filing, along with a stack of real-life pictures of the handset and some of its internals. And, if we were still in any doubt to its identity, a page from its user guide has appeared too, with the name "Moto G7 Play" on the front.

1/6 Droid Life

Spotted by Droid Life, the filing shows a phone with a notch at the top but only one camera. The notch hosts the lens, a flash unit and a central speaker.

Other pics show the battery and processor, revealing the battery size to be 2,820mAh and the processing to be handled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset and Adreno 506 graphics.

We have also seen what is believed to be the main Moto G7 pop up on another communications body's website - this time the EEC - so at least those two handsets are imminent. It shouldn't be long before we find out more.