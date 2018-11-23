Motorola Moto G7 spotted on EEC filing

A phone or phones reportedly from the forthcoming Motorola G7 series have been spotted as part of an EEC filing.

The Eurasian Economic Commission is a bit like the FCC in the US, in that it is a regulatory body to approve technology for consumer use and three separate model numbers have been mentioned in an official posting on the commission's website.

The XT1955-7, XT1962-6 and XT1962-5 have all reportedly been approved and are thought to be models in the forthcoming Moto G7 series of handsets. MySmartPrice claims that they could include the Moto G7 itself, a Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power and/or a Moto G7 Plus.

Whatever phone or phones they turn out to be, certification with official bodies usually means that the devices are near launch. We expect to hear more early December, therefore. If not, early 2019 at the latest.

Previous rumours about the Moto G7 suggest brand owner Lenovo will adopt a teardrop-style notch at the top of the next phone. That will allow it to have an almost edge-to-edge display.

It will still be priced at the more budget conscious consumer, however. The Moto G6 cost around £220 when it was first launched in spring this year, for example.