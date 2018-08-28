Motorola One Power, an Android iPhone X you can afford?

The Motorola One and One Power have been leaked online, and look like quite the pair of tasty mid-range Androids.

You may have recently seen the Motorola P30 discussed online. Everyone called it a blatant iPhone X rip-off. It kinda was, apart from being much larger, more colourful and equipped with a finger scanner.

The Motorola One and One Power, leaked by 91mobiles, appear to be tweaked versions of the P30, which was only announced for a Chinese release.

Motorola’s One Power has a 6.18-inch 19:9 screen with a notch, a mid-range Snapdragon 636 processor and a massive 5000mAh battery. And yet the phone is still apparently under 9mm thick.

There are dual cameras on the back, the main one a 16-megapixel sensor, and a 12-megapixel camera up front for selfies. No specific details of the non-Power version have been published, but our best bet is it's slimmer and has a smaller 3000mAh-ish battery.

These specs place the One phones somewhere between the beloved Moto G6 range and the Moto Z series, the most recent member of which, the Z3, hasn’t made it to the UK.

We last heard of the Moto One and One Power back in June. This latest leak fills out the specs we didn’t know back then.

But we still don’t know if we’ll ever be able to be able to buy one of these notched Motorolas.