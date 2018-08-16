Motorola has launched a new phone in China, and it pretty much looks like an Apple iPhone X but with a Huawei P20 Pro paint job.

This is a beautiful-looking phone featuring a 6.2-inch display, complete with an iPhone X-like notch and dual rear camera on the back. Speaking of that ceramic and glass gradient back, it reminds us of the Huawei P20 Pro's Twilight shade, which is a gorgeous purple that turns into bright blue. Motorola is calling its version “Aurora”. We can't wait to see it in person to see if it shimmers like Twilight does.

Motorola said this new phone, called the P30, will see a greater availability around the globe; there's just no word yet on when. Anyway, as far as other features go, it's driven by a midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, has a 19:9-aspect screen (402 ppi), and it's running Android 8. It also has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a fingerprint sensor - embedded in the logo on the rear - and facial recognition.

Those dual cameras are 16- and 5-megapixel f1.8 rear sensors with background defocus (portrait) mode. And, on the front, Motorola has added a 12-megapixel selfie snapper. Lastly, the P30 has a 3,000mAh battery. It's obvious that this isn't a premium device in terms of internal hardware, but Motorola has teased an artificial intelligence-backed game mode that optimises the display and performance.

The P30 will be available from 15 September, and it will start at only 2,100 yuan (converts to about $300 or £240), depending on whether you get it with 64GB or 128GB of storage. Aside from Aurora, the phone also comes in standard black and white colours.