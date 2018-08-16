Motorola has launched a new phone in China, and it pretty much looks like an Apple iPhone X but with a Huawei P20 Pro paint job.
This is a beautiful-looking phone featuring a 6.2-inch display, complete with an iPhone X-like notch and dual rear camera on the back. Speaking of that ceramic and glass gradient back, it reminds us of the Huawei P20 Pro's Twilight shade, which is a gorgeous purple that turns into bright blue. Motorola is calling its version “Aurora”. We can't wait to see it in person to see if it shimmers like Twilight does.
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
- Best smartphones 2018: The best phones available to buy
Motorola said this new phone, called the P30, will see a greater availability around the globe; there's just no word yet on when. Anyway, as far as other features go, it's driven by a midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, has a 19:9-aspect screen (402 ppi), and it's running Android 8. It also has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a fingerprint sensor - embedded in the logo on the rear - and facial recognition.
Those dual cameras are 16- and 5-megapixel f1.8 rear sensors with background defocus (portrait) mode. And, on the front, Motorola has added a 12-megapixel selfie snapper. Lastly, the P30 has a 3,000mAh battery. It's obvious that this isn't a premium device in terms of internal hardware, but Motorola has teased an artificial intelligence-backed game mode that optimises the display and performance.
The P30 will be available from 15 September, and it will start at only 2,100 yuan (converts to about $300 or £240), depending on whether you get it with 64GB or 128GB of storage. Aside from Aurora, the phone also comes in standard black and white colours.