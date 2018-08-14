Leaked Motorola P30 renders show notch is not going away

Critics of the notch need look away now. Leaked images of the Motorola P30 show the brand owned by Lenovo is continuing to embrace the design.

Posted by Android Pure, several renders of the alleged handset give the impression that Motorola is continuing to ape Apple and its iPhone X.

The Motorola P30 is tipped as being one of a series of devices to be unveiled in China soon. It'll be joined by the Motorola P30 Note and P30 Play, it is said.

Like the previously leaked Motorola One, all three will sport a notch at the top of the screen and a bottom "chin" under the display.

The rear of the P30 in the leaked images shows a dual-camera system that also seems heavily inspired by the iPhone X.

Android Pure lists other spec and it must be said that, depending on price, it could be a decent contender. It is claimed that the 2.5D display will be 6.2-inches with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

There will be an octa-core processor inside, with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage depending on model.

The rear dual camera will be a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel snapper, while the the selfie cam on the front will be 12-megapixel.

A 3,000mAh battery will power the handset.

There is no word on an official launch as yet, but it is expected soon. The quality of the leaks suggests as much.