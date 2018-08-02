Say #helloMoto to the Moto Z3, a US exclusive mobile phone which will available via Verizon, continuing the company's commitment to Moto Mods (the clip-on accessories format to transform the phone's performance).

But that's not the biggest news: the Moto Z3 will be the first phone to deliver 5G connectivity in the US. But not straight off the bat, as you'll need to buy the 5G Moto Mod, available from Q1 2019, to get those top-most connectivity speeds. The 5G Mod will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 modem, with speeds up to 5Gbps.

This also explains the device's Verizon exclusivity, as the network is currently trialing and anticipates delivering its 5G network in some US cities, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, for early 2019. That will continue to expand over time as 5G widens its reach and evolves through more cells appearing to deliver the required speeds.

The Moto Z3 will be Motorola's new flagship device, offering a 6-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio (putting it into the modern slimmer format, much like the Z3 Play), high-spec Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, dual cameras, and a super-tough 6000 series aluminium frame. So it's not 5G out the box, but can be in the future if it's of interest to you.

The Moto Z3 will arrive on 16 August, well ahead of its 5G Mod counterpart. The phone will be priced at $480, making it heavily subsidised (that's less than the Z3 Play) and good value for a Snapdragon 835 device.

We strongly expect that T-Mobile and AT&T will be hot on the heels of this announcement with similar pursuals, but looks like it's Motorola that's going to be first in the 5G world.