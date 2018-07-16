Lenovo's Moto phones are among the best value smartphones available on the market, and for Prime Day only, the wallet-friendly G-series is even more affordable than it normally is.

For Prime Day only, which ends on 17 July, you can snag a Moto G6 for £199 (£39 off), or you can get the Moto G6 Play for just £136 (£24 off). It's the same amount of bang, for fewer of your bucks.

The Moto G6 picks up where the G5 left off, offering a big 5.7-inch 18:9 display in a splash resistant body built from glass and aluminium. Inside, there's a mid-range Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery equipped with the ability to be topped up quickly using Motorola's TurboPower technology.

Camera-wise, we're looking at a dual camera system on the Moto G6 featuring a primary 12-megapixel sensor alongside a 5-megapixel secondary camera.

What makes the Moto G6 Play different from its non-Play sibling - apart from the cheaper plastic build - is that it has a huge battery. With a 4,000mAh capacity, it's more than capable of lasting even the busiest person a full day, and for lighter users it might even get you through a second day.

It has a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 430 processor, but unless you're trying to load some really intensive games, you won't really notice it. You also just get the single camera with a fairly standard 13-megapixel sensor equipped with PDAF and an LED flash.

As always with Moto phones, the software is relatively clean, with a few small added touches here and there, none of which make a great deal of difference to regular, vanilla Android.

The Moto G6 deals are due to last until the end of Prime Day on 17 July, so be sure to get your orders in if you want to grab one at this amazing price.