Save $60 on the Alexa-enabled Moto G6 phone this Prime Day

The Moto G6 smartphone is on sale for Prime Day.

The 64GB unlocked model, which normally costs $319.99, is available for $259.99. This is an Amazon Prime-exclusive device. That means it provides a single sign-on experience, offering Prime members easy access to their Prime benefits. It also comes preloaded with the most popular Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget, Amazon Shopping, and Alexa. So, yes, it does support voice commands.

Other features include a 5.7-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (with option to add up to 128GB of microSD expandable memory) a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras, 8-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash, and a 3,000mAh battery.

And, since it's unlocked, you can choose your carrier, whether that be AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon networks. Pocket-lint has a review of the non-Prime version of the phone here. We found it to be feature packed, affordable, and well designed.

For more Prime Day deals in the US, see Pocket-lint's guide here. Keep in mind you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day. However, you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. To learn more about Amazon Prime, go here.