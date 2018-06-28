  1. Home
Motorola will reveal its next phone in Chicago on 2 August

- New Android One phones could be unveiled

Motorola has announced when it will hold its next press event.

The company is currently teasing an August event in Chicago, where it plans to make "a big announcement". The mystery event will be held at Motorola’s HQ on 2 August at 2pm local time. It is indicating journalists should mark there calendars now, and that they will be able to: "Say 'hello' to a whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat, and more". It added, "Are you ready?"

This event is likely for an all-new flagship smartphone or new additions to its existing smartphone lines. Details are thin, but we could learn more about the Moto Z3 and the Motorola One Power. Keep in mind last year’s Moto Z2 Force was announced in July. As for the Android One-powered One Power, it recently leaked out in hands-on images and seems to be a mid-range handset with alright specs.

It might feature a Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB RAM, a 6.2-inch display, and 3,780mAh battery. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

