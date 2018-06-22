Some new hands-on images supposedly of the Motorola One Power have been obtained by TechInfoBit and shared online. The last we heard of the One Power phone was at the end of May, when it was suggested it could launch at Motorola's 6 June event. Evidently, the phone never launched, but these new images suggest the phone could be ready for an unveiling soon.

They also confirm some features shown off in a rendered image, such as a notch and a dual camera. A close up image of the notch shows it contains a front-facing camera, wide speaker and another couple of sensors. It's highly likely the One Power won't have facial recognition security technology.

1/4 TechInfoBit

Around the there is a vertically arranged dual-lens camera, which we don't know the specifications of just yet, and there is a Motorola logo which has a fingerprint sensor embedded in it. Other images showing other angles of the phone show it's a little chunky, but also confirm it has USB-C charging and no 3.5mm headphone port, so any users will need to search for specialist wired headphones, or go wire-free.

The Motorola One Power will likely run on Android One, Google's back-to-basics version of Android that doesn't come with any unnecessary apps, services or bloatware. The OS was originally intended for emerging markets, but has since been ported to mid-range phones that are being released on a global scale.

Whether or not that will be the case for the Motorola One Power remains to be seen. It's certainly a mid-range handset though, which rumoured specs of a Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB RAM, a 6.2-inch display and 3,780mAh battery. We'll update this story with any future developments.