Moto Z3 Play uprates Moto Mod phone with 6-inch screen

Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
  • 6-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio screen
  • Fingerprint scanner to the side
  • Moto Mods compatible
  • Battery Mod included in the box
  • New glass rear

Motorola just unveiled the Moto Z3 Play, the 2018 model in its modular smartphone. Why modular? It's compatible with Moto Mods, which magnetically attach and remove from the rear (which, by the way, is now all glass, not metal like older models).

As the Mods are a given size to fit, however, many had speculated that the large-frame Z series would struggle to modernise. The Z3 Play is here to prove different: its 18:9 aspect ratio screen is now 6-inches, up from the 5.5-inch panel of its predecessors, without the handset getting any larger itself.

That means less bezel than in any other Z series phone, to the point that there's not enough space for a front-positioned fingerprint scanner. Instead, this has moved around the side, where it's perfectly positioned for quick log-in without the hassle.

Spec-wise the Play is targeted as being a mid-level handset with the addition of Mods. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and 4GB RAM sit in in a similar position to last year's Z2 Play, rather than the lofty heights of the all-powerful Z2 Force.

Also featured is a battery Mod in the box - something always absent from previous Z series phones - which, combined with the phone's internal 3,000mAh cell, offers a whopping 5,000mAh. That, combined with the mid-level processor, ought to last for an age per charge.

We've previewed the handset ahead of its official unveil, link below, to bring you the lowdown on what we make of it.

The Moto Z3 Play doesn't have official price or release dates just yet, but we anticipate it to launch this month in certain territories, with a price tag similar to last years model, at around £400.

