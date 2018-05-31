Motorola One Power leaks shows a notch and Android One in force

There is a strong possibility that Motorola will unveil more than the Moto Z3 Play at a rumoured 6 June event. An image and some details on an additional handset, the Motorola One Power, have leaked online.

Posted on Android Headlines, the Motorola One Power seems to be an interesting device. Not only does the image show a very thin bezel and notch on the front, to match the current mobile zeitgeist, plus the suggestion that this will be an Android One phone, the attached logo has the full Motorola name rather than the "Moto" used on all recent handsets from the brand.

Apart from the display, the design of the One Power shows a handset not dissimilar to the Moto G6. It also has dual cameras on the rear and motorola branding on the front.

Other specifications are unknown at present - we have no idea of the screen resolution, for example. So, while the device looks premium thanks to the notch-laden front, it might be a mid or even entry-level phone destined for emerging markets.

That might mean it will never make it to the US or UK, but we can but hope. We'll certainly keep you up to date with any developments.