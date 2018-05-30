Motorola's Moto Z3 Play phone might launch with a 5G Moto Mod

Motorola is reportedly developing a 5G Moto Mod.

What is a 5G Moto Mod? Good question. Apparently, it adds an antenna lip to the back of a Moto phone, according to by XDA-Developers. However, for a 5G Moto Mod to work, it needs to be used with a phone that supports 5G networks. Unfortunately, 5G is scarcely available in the US. Nevertheless, we've been treated to images of the add-on, and it seems to resemble a power bank mod with a protrusion for the antenna.

You see, Motorola is apparently readying a Moto Z3 Play smartphone that looks to be a midrange Android 8.1 Oreo phone. It's supposed to feature a Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,000mAh battery, 6-inch 18:9 FHD+ AMOLED display, dual cameras on the back, and microSD card support with 32GB or 64GB built-in storage options. To go with this phone, Motorola is prepping the new 5G Moto Mod.

Moto Mods, which have been around for about three device generations, attach to the back of Moto Z phones to expand their functionality. A 5G Moto Mod would supply 5G cellular connectivity to the Moto Z3 Play, allowing for higher speed downloads and uploads in accordance with the new standard. Keep in mind, due to the lack of 5G support, the Z3 Play will likely have a 4G cellular modem by default.

Obviously this is a mixed bag of leaks. On the one hand, it's cool to see Lenovo-owned Motorola supporting such a cool technology, but oddly, it may launch alongside a decidedly average smartphone and as an add-on Moto Mod accessory, and, let's be real, who even uses those?