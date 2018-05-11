Motorola Moto Z3 Play renders show dual-lens rear camera with a huge bump

Motorola is on course to release a wide range of phones this year. Having already launched the G6 and E5 series, attention now swings towards the Z3 and X5 series, with the former being the subject of today's leak.

Usually reliable Twitter tipster Evan Blass has posted an image to his account that shows the upcoming Moto Z3 Play in Indigo Blue, from all angles. While the image isn't accompanied by any specs, it does reveal a couple of features. Firstly, the pins that are required for the Z-series' Moto Mods are present and correct. They even look more like pins than the image revealed by Droid Life at the beginning of the year.

It's also pretty clear from the render that the Z3 Play will arrive with a dual-lens rear camera for the first time on Z-family phone. Again, specs are unclear, but a side-on image of the Z3 Play shows the camera protrude an awful lot from the back panel. So don't expect it to sit nice and flat on a table when you put it down.

Elsewhere, bezels around the rumoured 6-inch screen are noticeably slimmer than those on the Z2 and there's a pill-shaped area on the right edge that will likely be a fingerprint sensor. On the bottom there's a USB-C port, which will also be used for audio output as there is no 3.5mm auxiliary port.

We don't know when the Z3 Play will launch, but with the G6 and E5 out the way, and this render appearing, we'd like to think we're not too far off.