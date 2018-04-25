The best Moto G6 deals and pre-order price: What do the G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play cost SIM-free?

The Moto G6 range is here! Alongside the standard 5.7-inch G6 there's the more powerful and even larger 5.9-inch G6 Plus. Then there's the cheaper G6 Play again with a 5.7-inch display but also with a whopping 4,000mAh battery which should give you a couple of days of use.

The Moto G6 release date is 9 May (that's when pre-orders ship) and SIM-free pre-orders are now live at Carphone Warehouse and Amazon UK.

The Moto G6 will go on sale in the UK at a starting price of £219 and will be available from Vodafone, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis.

The Moto G6 Plus will go on sale in the UK at a starting price of £269 and will be available exclusively at Carphone Warehouse.

The Moto G6 Play will go on sale at a starting price of £169 and will be available from EE, O2, Carphone Warehouse, Tesco, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis.

