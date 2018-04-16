Here are the 2018 Motorola Moto E5 and E5 Plus

Following the release of some official looking renders of the entire Motorola Moto G6 trio, renders of the more entry-level Moto E5 and E5 Plus have now appeared online. We're expecting the G6 series to be unveiled imminently, most likely at an event in Sao Paolo, Brazil on 19 April, but it's unclear if the E5 series will be launched alongside them.

The renders, leaked by usually-realiable tipster Roland Quant, and Twitter user Ishan Agarawal, who leaked the G6 renders, look remarkably similar to the images of both the E5 and E5 Plus that leaked earlier this year, but this set looks more official.

1/4 Ishan Agarwal

The E5 will be the smaller device, although it's not entirely clear what its screen size will be. From the images, it doesn't look too dissimilar to the Moto E4, which had a 5-inch display, the bezels above and below certainly don't appear to have been trimmed down much at all. What is apparent is that the fingerprint sensor has indeed moved from the front of the phone and has likely found itself embedded into the Motorola logo on the rear panel.

It will retain a single lens camera, but may be given a megapixel boost, and for now, we expect it to have 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, based on the E4's specs.

1/4 Ishan Agarwal

The E5 Plus meanwhile should see its screen increased slightly to 5.8-inches, up from 5.5, benefit from a Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32/64GB storage options. As we spotted with the previously leaked render of the E5 Plus, the camera on the back appears to have a dual-lens on first glance, but if you look closer, you'll see there's just the one lens. The second hole is blacked out, and so we're still scratching our heads wondering exactly what it is, although a logical guess would say it's an autofocus sensor. Both phones are said to get 4,000mAh batteries, but we'll wait for the official launch for confirmation.

Going by the renders, both phones will be available in a gold colour finish, which looks particularly shiny. Whether or not they will have a metal build remains to be seen. The E5 will also come in silver, while the E5 Plus will be available in black.

