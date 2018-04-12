Motorola's latest Moto Mod is an affordable stereo speaker

There's a new Moto Mod accessory available, and although it's yet another speaker, it happens to be the most affordable speaker mod.

Motorola's Moto Mod accessory line has continued to grow since it was launched a couple years ago. The latest addition is a speaker from Motorola itself. Called Moto Stereo Speaker, it's technically the fourth speaker mod to be released, but it costs just $59.99. For comparison, JBL's SoundBoost and SoundBoost 2 cost $79.99 each, and the Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa costs a whopping $149.99.

Even though Motorola's speaker solution costs quite a bit less than them, it still packs a punch on paper. It features two 28mm stereo speakers and a built-in kickstand on the back. It pulls power from the Moto Z phone, as well, so there's no charging required. Each mod attaches to the back of any Moto Z-series phone using the a collection of really strong built-in magnets, so there's no fiddling around with clips.

There's also no need to remove the phone's battery, and the Mods can be swapped "live" without the phone switching off. You can read more about Moto Mods and which ones have been launched since 2016 from here. But if the Moto Stereo Speaker interests you, you can head to Motorola's website now and buy it black, blue, and red colours. It costs $59.99 upfront or in monthly payments at $10 a month.