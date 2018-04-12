Motorola's latest Moto Mod is an affordable stereo speaker
- No word yet on UK pricing or availability
There's a new Moto Mod accessory available, and although it's yet another speaker, it happens to be the most affordable speaker mod.
Motorola's Moto Mod accessory line has continued to grow since it was launched a couple years ago. The latest addition is a speaker from Motorola itself. Called Moto Stereo Speaker, it's technically the fourth speaker mod to be released, but it costs just $59.99. For comparison, JBL's SoundBoost and SoundBoost 2 cost $79.99 each, and the Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa costs a whopping $149.99.
Even though Motorola's speaker solution costs quite a bit less than them, it still packs a punch on paper. It features two 28mm stereo speakers and a built-in kickstand on the back. It pulls power from the Moto Z phone, as well, so there's no charging required. Each mod attaches to the back of any Moto Z-series phone using the a collection of really strong built-in magnets, so there's no fiddling around with clips.
There's also no need to remove the phone's battery, and the Mods can be swapped "live" without the phone switching off. You can read more about Moto Mods and which ones have been launched since 2016 from here. But if the Moto Stereo Speaker interests you, you can head to Motorola's website now and buy it black, blue, and red colours. It costs $59.99 upfront or in monthly payments at $10 a month.
- Best Huawei P20 Pro tips and tricks: The ultimate EMUI 8.1 masterclass
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: In technological pole position?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- OnePlus 5T sold out, but O2 still has it
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
- Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- OnePlus posts cryptic teaser image for the OnePlus 6, promises "more immersion"
Comments