  Moto G6 passes through TENAA filing, may launch in April

The Motorola Moto G6 series of phones has been subject to its fair share of leaks in recent months. It's believed there will be three G6 phones: a regular mode, a G6 Plus and a G6 Play. It's the former that is being put under the microscope this time, as it has been spotted passing through the Chinese regulatory authority, TENAA (China's version of the FCC in the US).

The filing reveals some more images of the Moto G6 and some of the specs. It has the model number XT1925-10 and features a 5.7-inch display and 3,000mAh battery, which marry up with previous leaks. The TENAA filing doesn't confirm any other specs for the G6, but previous reports suggest it will arrive in two variants, one with 3GB ram and 32GB storage, and a second with 4GB/64GB.

A previous image leak of the Moto G6 Plus shows it with an 18:9 display, but it's not totally clear from the images of the G6 in the TENAA filing if it will get the same. There appears to be a large bezel at the bottom to house the front-mounted home button/fingerprint sensor and a bezel at the top where the front-facing camera and flash can be found.

The images also confirm a dual-lens rear camera, which is expected to comprise 12- and 5-megapixel sensors.

As for when we can expect to see the Moto G6, it could be as soon as next month. It was initially believed that Motorola would unveil some devices at MWC 2018, but that clearly never happened. Now though, Motorola has announced in a blog post that it has appointed a new president, with Sergio Buniac now taking the reins.

At the very end of the post, Motorola says it will be sharing its first products of the year next month. With the G6 passing through TENAA filing, it means it's nearly ready for launch. Watch this space.