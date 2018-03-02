Moto G6 Play leaks out in new images spotted with regulatory filing

Motorola is prepping an update to its G-series, and one of the upcoming devices has just leaked via a Taiwanese certification agency.

Many people expected Motorola to unveil the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play phones at MWC 2016 last week, but the mobile trade show came and went with no smartphone announcements from the Lenovo-owned company. However, Motorola teased that something is coming. Now, ahead of an official unveiling, the Moto G6 Play phone has leaked via NCC, as spotted by TrendyTechz.

Motorola typical reserves the "Play" brand for phones with a long battery life. The G6 Play, for instance, is expected to have a 4,000mAh battery, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and 5.7-inch (2:1-aspect and 1440 x 720-pixel) display. As you can see in the leaked images, it has a Moto X4-like design, slimmer bezels, and a fingerprint reader to the back of the phone beneath the camera.

Other rumored features include Android 8.0 Oreo software, a 16-megapixel camera, and 32GB storage with 3GB RAM or 64GB with 4GB of RAM. Unfortunately, based on these images, it looks like it will have a Micro USB port on the bottom instead of USB-C. However, the phone will have a headphone jack, so that's cool. Motorola is clearly targeting the mid-level market with this smartphone.

Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round up for more details about the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and this Moto G6 Play.