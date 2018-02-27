Motorola Moto E5 Plus surfaces with slim bezels and upgraded rear camera

Following a leaked image purporting to be the Motorola Moto E5 earlier this year, a new image claiming to be the larger E5 Plus has been shared by usually reliable leaker Evan Blass.

The image shows a phone with slim bezels, narrow display and what is likely to be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded into to Motorola logo - something that appears to have happened with the smaller E5 as well.

There also appears to be changes to the rear camera over the 'regular' E5. At first glance, it looks as though the E5 Plus has dual rear cameras, but upon closer inspection, you can see one there is just one lens and another cutout with a couple of small holes. While it's not confirmed exactly what this feature is, it's most likely going to be a laser autofocus sensor.

Motorola has yet to reveal anything major at Mobile World Congress 2018, so we're not holding our breath for any big announcements in the next few days. The Moto E4 wasn't unveiled until June 2017, so if the company is to follow a yearly launch cycle, we still have a few months to wait for anything official.

Along with the refreshed E5 series, Motorola is also expected to update its popular, budget-friendly range of G-series smartphones and introduce a new X5 and launch Z3 and Z3 Play flagship models with Moto Mods.