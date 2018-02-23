This Moto G6 Plus leak shows the phone in five different colours

Motorola is working on some new budget phones for the G-range, and a photo of one of them has leaked.

The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus were two of our favourite budget phones in 2017. It looks they'll will be updated this year, with codenames having already emerged for the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and even Moto G6 Play. Now, Android Headlines has posted leaked a photo of one of the devices.

The image above shows all of the launch colour variants of the Moto G6 Plus, which Motorola will announce sometime this year. It will be available silver, gold, white, blue, and cyan variants, and it'll be made of metal and glass. The back side of the phone will be curved and should come with a dual-camera setup and a dual-LED flash.

All the camera sensors apparently protrude and will be part of the phone’s "camera oreo" platform. Also, a fingerprint scanner will be included on the front side of the phone, under the display and Motorola’s branding. Other noticeable features include rounded corners, somewhat thick bezels, and a very Moto X4-looking design.

The phone is rumoured to feature a display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, as well as a Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core processor on the inside, and a 3,250mAh non-removable battery. Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed on the G6 Plus. Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up for more details about the phone.

We could see Lenovo announce Moto G6 Plus at MWC 2018.