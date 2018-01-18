Motorola Moto G6 Plus spotted in the wild, 18:9 display all but confirmed

Only yesterday did we see a plethora of Motorola leaks from Droid Life, revealing specs and press-style images of the X5, Z3 and G6-series of phones. Today the G6 Plus is subject to another leak, but this time it's a real-life image of the phone that's leaked, presumably from the production line.

The images were uploaded to Reddit and they certainly line up with the images leaked to Droid Life, including an 18:9 display with slim bezels and a home button/fingerprint scanner at the bottom.

The photos are a little blurry, and they claim to be of a pre-production model of the G6 Plus, so the design may change before the final production model is released. So, as with any leak it's obviously worth taking them with a pinch of salt for now.

The images don't come with any leaked specs attached to them, but we expect the G6 Plus to feature a dual-lens rear camera, 5.93-inch full HD display and a Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It should come with 32GB and 64GB storage offerings and a 3,200mAh battery.

We're expecting the new Motorola devices to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress next month.