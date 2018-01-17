Motorola Moto Z3 and Z3 Play retain Moto Mods, 5G module teased

Following the leak of the Moto G6 series and X5, Droid Life has also obtained an image purporting to be of the Moto Z3 and Z3 Play flagship devices.

Details regarding specs are thin on the ground, but the image does giveaway that the Z3 phones will retain the Moto Mods, which lets you add on various modules to the rear of the phone, such as a speaker or extra battery pack. A new Mod that has been leaked is a 5G module that would seemingly add 5G mobile connectivity to the Z3 and Z3 Play. Nothing else is known about it for now, so we'll take it with a pinch of salt for now.

In terms of features for the phones themselves, they appear to come with 6-inch 18:9 full HD displays, but Droid Life points out that another Z3 device is due to be released later in 2018 with an upgraded screen and Snapdragon 845 processor.

The Z3 phones feature dual-lens rear cameras but only single-lens snappers on the front, unlike the leaked Moto X5 and they don't get the iPhone-like notch of the X5 either. However the images do show the same white bar below the dock that is believed to be used to navigate around the screens.

This means no home button, but it doesn't look as though there is one embedded into the rear, meaning Motorola may have embedded one into the display, however it's far too early to speculate right now.

No other information is known about the Z3 or Z3 Play for now, but it's currently thought that Motorola will unveil them, along with the G6 and X5 at MWC next month, so we could just a little over a month to find out.