Motorola Moto X5 leaks with dual front and rear cameras

We were pleased to see the return of the Moto X line last year in the form of the Moto X4, although we weren't so pleased with the phone itself. It was a good phone, with weatherproofing and an OLED screen, but it couldn't quite stand up to intense competition from the likes of OnePlus.

Fortunately Motorola appears to be releasing a Moto X5 this year after Droid Life obtained a leaked image of the alleged device. Straight away the first thing we noticed about the new phone is how much slimmer the bezels are compared to the Moto X4. Motorola appears to be keeping up with the trend for 18:9 borderless displays, even giving the G6 series bigger screens, too.

Cast your eyes to the top of the phone and you will see two cameras, one either side of the speaker. Look even closer and you can just about make out the cameras are housed in a notch akin to the iPhone X, with the signal and battery statuses appearing in a black bar on the screen. It's not a feature we've seen on Android phones before, so it's not clear exactly how it will work in terms of accessing the quick settings shade.

Move to the bottom of the X5 and there's an absence of a home button, meaning the fingerprint reader should be on the back, embedded into the Motorola logo. There also appears to be a small white bar below the dock on the home screen. Droid Life thinks this could be a virtual home button of sorts and act in the same way as previous Moto home buttons, meaning it can be used to swipe to access various functions.

The image also gives mention to Moto XP's, which is described as Moto's Smart AI, but no further information is given. It could be that the Moto X5 won't use Google Assistant but Motorola's own software instead, similar to Samsung using its own Bixby software. However it could mean that the Moto X5 will have facial recognition technology to unlock the phone, similar to Face ID on the iPhone X.

No other specs or features have been leaked for the Moto X5, but with a possible Mobile World Congress launch on the cards, we may not have long to wait to find out.