Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play leak ahead of possible MWC unveiling

Motorola's G-series of smartphones always proves popular. They offer fantastic specs and great build quality at wallet-friendly prices. The G5 and G5 Plus were two of our favourite budget phones in 2017, and now thanks to leaks from Droid Life, the G6, G6 Plus and even G6 Play look set to take the budget crown once again.

Evan Blass, who has often been a reliable source for leaks said in November 2017 that the Play name would return to Motorola's phone lineup and this appears to be true, as Droid Life has obtained images of all three devices although does say they're unverified at the moment.

While it's not been confirmed by Motorola, with a leak this big appearing now, there is a possibility the G6 phones will be launched at Mobile World Congress next month.

The most obvious change from the G5 smartphones is the addition of a dual-lens rear camera for the G6 and G6 Plus, both of which protrude from the back panel in a similar way to the Moto X4. While not confirmed right now, Droid Life says both cameras will comprise 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel lenses and both will get a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The Moto G6 Play gets a single-lens camera instead, but the megapixel count hasn't been revealed.

1/2 Droid Life

The other noticeable difference is 18:9 displays for all three phones. Droid Life says the G6 and G6 Play will get 5.7-inch full HD displays, while the G6 Plus will get a larger 5.93-inch full HD screen. The G6 and G6 Plus will have fingerprint scanners embedded in the front-mounted home button while the G6 Play's will move to the back, in a similar fashion the recently leaked E5.

As for specs, Droid Life notes the G6 will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor while the Plus version will get a SD630, both will seemingly have 3GB and 4GB RAM options, although the G6 Plus is also said to get a 6GB RAM version too. Both will get 32GB and 64GB storage options.

The only spec listed for the G6 Play is the battery, which is said to come in a mammoth 4,000mAh, while the G6 and G6 Plus will get 3,000mAh and 3,200mAh units respectively.

We'd always expect budget prices for the G6 series and Droid Life agrees, saying the G6 and G6 Plus will cost between $240 and $330, but hasn't given an estimated price for the G6 Play.