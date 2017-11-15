Motorola's latest Moto Mod is a Polaroid printer for your phone

Motorola has a new Moto Mod: the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer.

Motorola has a handful of modular attachments for its Moto Z smartphone line. These attachments, dubbed Moto Mods, expand the functionality of a phone. In this case, the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer, which was announced earlier this year, allows you to capture a photo and print it on 2 x 3-inch ZINK paper. The Moto Mod itself even has a physical shutter you can use to launch the camera.

Here's how Motorola describes it:

"Turn your Moto Z into a super-portable Polaroid camera, complete with a physical photo capture button. Shoot pics in the moment or select your fave shots on social media, add fun filters, then print - right from your phone."

It can also print images from your camera roll, Instagram, Google Photos, and Facebook. From the press materials, the Moto Mod doesn't appear very slim, so it's probably not very portable. It's also a bit expensive, costing $199.99 in the US. Keep in mind a similar, standalone device, the Polaroid OneStep 2, costs just $99. Still, if this interests you, it'll be available from 17 November.

You can get it at Verizon and Motorola.com. See Pocket-lint's guide here for more information about other Moto Mods you can buy.

No word yet on UK pricing or availability.