Moto X4 fully revealed in pics shared by official Motorola distributor

- Motorola distributor Homatelecom revealed the Moto X4

- It shared a couple photos of the device to Instagram

In case you haven't heard, Lenovo-owned Motorola is reviving the Moto X line in the form of the Moto X4.

The device is set to be released this year, but we already know what it looks like, thanks to Motorola Iran's official distributor, which seems to have shared pictures of the Moto X4 on Instagram. As you can see, it has a round camera design, similar to the Moto Z and other new Moto smartphones, and there is a dual camera setup, just like the Moto Z2 Force and Moto G5S Plus.

It's also all black, though we suspect the phone will be available in other colours at launch. The leaked images further reveal some specs, via a spec card that's pictured, such as 3/4GB of RAM, a 2.2GHz Octa Core processor, a 5.2-inch screen, and a 3,000mAh battery. Check out Pocket-lint's Moto X4 rumour round-up for more details about what this upcoming device is expected to pack.

We still don't know anything concrete about this new Moto X-branded phone, but since an official distributor seems to already have it, we might be getting closer to an official release.

