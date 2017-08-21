These hands-on pics show the Motorola Moto X4 in the incredibly shiny flesh

We're expecting Motorola to officially unveil the Moto X4 smartphone next week at IFA. The only reason is to the phone in the flesh, as we know practically everything there is to know about it thanks to a leak from Android Authority near the start of August.

However, Google Plus user Jerry Yin, who has been responsible for leaking photos of the upcoming smartphone before, has leaked a couple of pictures that show just how shiny the Moto X4 will be.

Not only do the photos show a phone with the potential to show up your smudgy fingerprints, but they match up perfectly with some leaked press shots.

The front looks like most other Moto devices; large screen dominating the front panel and an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor/home button beneath it. Going by the Android Authority leak and the leaked presentation slide from earlier in the year, the Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch full HD display.

The rear panel is a lot more interesting. It clearly shows a dual-lens camera, something we've been expecting for a few months, but we weren't expecting such a large external bump. The two image sensors that make up the dual camera are 12-megapixels and 8-megapixels, and it's believed they'll be able to produce detailed bokeh images like the iPhone 7.

The lack of smart connector pins for add-on modules also confirms this isn't a Z-series flagship phone.

It's not entirely clear from the images what material has been used to make the X4, but it definitely looks like an all-metal build. Specs for the upcoming mid-ranger are said to include a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

We're not sure about a price, but Slashgear predicts a US price of $400 as a rough guide.