Full Motorola X4 specs and press images leak ahead of launch

We've known for some time that Motorola would be releasing a new X-series smartphone sometime this year thanks to a leaked presentation slide. Evan Blass then shared the name Moto X4, which is what we've been using to refer to the upcoming smartphone.

The presentation slide said the Moto X4 would have a 5.2-inch full HD display with 3D glass, but that's all the information we could gather from it. Now, Android Authority has revealed everything else there is to know about the phone ahead of its launch. At least, everything except the official launch date.

Android Authority says the X4 will be available in Super Black or Sterling Blue colour finishes, and there will in fact be four global variants for different territories.

Europe, North America and Latin America will get a Moto X4 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while Asia will get a slightly beefed up X4 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard. All versions should get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and Adreno 508 GPU.

As is customary on Motorola phones now, a fingerprint scanner can be found below the display - the X4 isn't following the current trend of all-screen front panels - and while not confirmed, it's likely this will offer gesture controls.

On the back of the X4 there will be a dual-lens camera combining a 12-megapixel sensor with dual autofocus, f/2.0 aperture and 1.4um pixel size, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um pixel size and a 120-degree field of view. The dual-lens camera will also feature a dual-LED flash, phase detection autofocus and bokeh effects, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus' portrait mode.

On the front there will be a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for those all-important selfies. This camera should be a good performer in low-light, and it can even record 4K video at 30fps.

A 3,000mAh battery will keep the X4 running and Motorola's TurboCharging feature top it up with hours worth of power in just a few minutes.

There's no word on an official release date just yet, but Motorola has confirmed it will be holding a press conference on 31 August at IFA in Berlin, so we expect it to show up then.