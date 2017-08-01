Motorola just announced a 'special edition' Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus

Motorola is adding to the G-series of smartphones.

The company has announced the "special edition" Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus, both of which supposedly offer "several upgrades on the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus". For instance the Moto G5S has an all-metal unibody design, a 3000mAh battery with TurboPower charging, a 16-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera with an LED flash.

The Moto G5S also has a 5.2-inch Full HD 1080p display, a 1.4GHz octa-core processor, a fingerprint sensor. But remember, the Moto G5, which debuted recently, has a metal build, too, along with a 5-inch Full HD display, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens on the front, a Snapdragon 430 chip, a 2800mah battery, and a £169 price. To be honest, it's strange to see that an 'S' version is here.

The Lenovo-owned company only recently launched the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. But we knew the 'S' versions were likely in the works, as images of the new phones first appeared online in May. At the time, it was clear that the they look largely the same as the regular Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, with all-metal bodies, front-mounted home button/fingerprint scanners, and rear circular camera housings.

So, the main difference between the Moto G5 and Moto G5S appears to be the rear-facing camera, battery size and quick-charge tech, and processor. As for the new Moto G5S Plus, it has dual 13-megapixel rear cameras, combined with what Motorola described as "special photo enhancement software", such as selective focus. There's also a 8-megapixel wide-angle front camera and LED flash.

The Moto G5S Plus has an all-metal unibody design, too, and a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 2.0 GHz 625 octa-core processor, a 3000mAh battery with TurboPower, and a fingerprint reader. The regular Moto G5 Plus, which also has a 5.2-inch Full HD display, comes with dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, 5-megapixel front camera, as well as a Snapdragon 635 chip, a 3000mAh battery, and a £249 price.

In other words, the Moto G5S Plus got a new processor, quick charging, and better dual cameras. Other specs for the phone include 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, and Android 7.1 software - the same as the Moto G5S. If that interests you, both phones will be available from Motorola in the UK sometime in early August 2017, starting at £219.99 for the Moto G5S and £259.99 for the Moto G5s Plus.

They will also be available in the US this autumn.