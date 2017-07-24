Moto Z2 Force leak fully shows off the phone in hands-on images

Lenovo might soon introduce a new phone, dubbed Moto Z2 Force, if new image leaks are deemed to be legit.

The new phone would be a successor to last year’s Moto Z Force, a version of the Moto Z modular flagship. Keep in mind this device would be different from the Moto Z2 Play, which released earlier this year. The Moto Z2 Force will be considered the high-end, rugged model in the Moto Z family, and Motorola is expected to launch the smartphone at an event in New York on Tuesday.

Since the Moto Z line arrived last year, Lenovo-owned Motorola has promised to release 12 Moto Mod accessories each year. The Moto Z2 Force is therefore rumoured to feature support for Moto Mods, as well as a stronger screen and premium specs. And thanks to the new leak, which consists of hands-on pictures posted to Chinese site Baidu, we know it will sport Moto Mod connector pins.

1/3 Baidu

From the leaked images, we can also see dual cameras on the rear. Interestingly, behind the phone, we can see colourful decorative covers, which will presumably work with the Moto Z variant. Now, although the Moto Z Force was released in the US as a Verizon exclusive, the current crop of rumours have suggested the new Moto Z2 Force will be available on all carriers everywhere.

That means it'll come to other countries, too.