Moto Z2 Force is the ultra-tough dual-camera modular phone you've been waiting for

The Moto Z2 now comes in two flavours: the Z2 Play, which we initially reviewed back in June upon its release; and the Z2 Force, a high-end model in the series, which we saw during preview sessions behind closed doors back in May this year.

As with all Moto Z phones, the Z2 Force is compatible with Moto Mods (Moto Snaps in some territories), the clip-on accessories that can transform the phone's use. The Force also spells the end of the would-be "standard" Z2 model - it's Play or Force only, Motorola tells us.

As the Force part of the name suggests, this Z2 is all about being tough. The unibody design is built from 7000 series aluminium, making it 80 per cent stronger than the first-gen device, while next-gen ShatterShield glass is tougher than ever before.

The handset also features a glut of other high-end features, so it's not just about being one tough cookie. There are dual 12-megapixel cameras - one monochrome, the other full colour - a 1440p qHD 5.5-inch AMOLED screen, plus speedy innards, with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB/6GB RAM (depending on region) ensuring smooth operation of Android 7.1.

Water-resistance, a fingerprint reader, TurboPower charging, and microSD card expansion further cement the handset's high-end position. There's no headphone jack, however, aping the position of the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. That's perhaps no surprise given the device's 5.99mm thickness, though.

The main feature "downgrade" that many will question is the equivalent reduction to battery capacity compared to the first-gen model: the Z2 Force has a 2750mAh cell, which is even less capacious than the lesser-powerful Z2 Play model. Given the Force's powerful innards, that's a questionable choice.

There will also be a $299 360 Camera Mod available. The mod works with all Moto Z devices, including the new Z2 Force (but only after a software update that should be available when the 360 Camera Mod begins shipping or becomes available for purchase on 10 August). With the mod, you can record 4K video in 360 degrees and live stream, according to Motorola.

The Moto Z2 Force will be available in Super Black and Fine Gold finishes. And, for a limited time, when you buy one, you’ll get a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod by mail. Unfortunately, there's no final word on UK price point or release date just yet.