Motorola to hold 25 July event, likely for new phones and mods

Motorola is holding an event in New York City in a couple weeks.

The Lenovo-owned company has sent out invites to the media for a launch event on 25 July, telling guests: “You won’t want to miss this". The actual invite is a GIF of a hallway of some sort, which glows different colours of the rainbow. It also shows the hashtag #hellomotoworld. We have no idea what this all means, but the internet seems to think that Motorola is getting ready to announce a new phone.

We'll bite, considering leaks of the yet-to-be-announced Moto X4 have started surfacing recently, showing off the phone's dual cameras, aluminium case, and water-resistant frame. Although we don't know for sure that this event is for a Moto phone specifically, it's safe to say the “Hello Moto” tagline, which is mostly used for Moto-branded smartphones, is a good indication of what to expect.

We may also see a followup to last year's Moto Z and Moto Z Force - the Moto Z2 Force - as well as some Moto Mod accessories. Recently, Motorola could be seen introducing a new 360-degree camera mod while in Africa, though the company has yet to make an official announcement in the US. Keep in mind Motorola is set to release five phone ranges before the end of the year, according to a recent leak.

We've already seen the Moto G5 and G5 Plus debut earlier this year. We'll keep you posted as we learn more, but in the mean time, check out these Moto X4 and Moto Z2 guides: