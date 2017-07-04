Lenovo's new Moto X4 aluminium phone revealed in photo, spec leak

Lenovo is planning a new Moto device, and a photo of it has leaked out.

Not only has a photo of Lenovo’s new Moto device surfaced, but also a report with detailed specs and an approximate release date. According to VentureBeat's Evan Blass, the device is an upcoming, mid-range smartphone called the Moto X4. It will release sometime in late 2017, probably around or in time for Black Friday. Like the first Moto X from 2015, the X4 will have an aluminium frame.

The Moto X4, which will be part of the Moto X range, features a 5.2-inch full HD screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chip (eight cores running at 2.2GHz), 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage with microSD expansion, a 3,000mAh battery, and IP68 certification, meaning it can be submerged up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. In terms of cameras, it will boast two rear cameras and a selfie camera.

The Moto X4 has an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel sensor on the back, while the front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel sensor. Other noteworthy features include a fingerprint sensor on the front, which can apparently detect gestures, and support for Google’s pay-as-you-go Fi MVNO service, making Moto X4 the first non-Google branded phone to support the service, reportedly.

Keep in mind Motorola is set to release five phone ranges before the end of the year, according to a recent leak of a company presentation slide. We've already seen the Moto G5 and G5 Plus debut earlier this year, but there looks to be a return for the Moto X, with the Moto X4. Remember, the Moto X took a step aside in 2016 to make way for the Moto Z modular smartphone flagships.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more about this new Moto device.