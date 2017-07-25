Motorola made a new 360-degree camera mod for all Moto Z phones

Lenovo-owned Motorola has introduced a new Moto Mod for its modular smartphones.

While announcing its latest phone, the Moto Z2 Force, Motorola ynveiled its latest Moto Mod: a 360-degree camera. Called the Moto 360 Camera mod, it features two camera lenses. The actual camera attachment sits on top of a plastic back plate, which attaches to a Moto Z phone just like any other Moto Mod. The JBL SoundBoost speaker, for instance, attaches to the rear of the Moto Z via a 16-pin connector.

Technically, Motorola quietly unveiled the mod while at an event in Ghana earlier this month, but now, it is official. Details are still pretty scant, but we do know it'll record 4K video with 3D sound. There are two 13-megapixel sensors capable of capturing 150-degree wide-angle shots one at a time. They are positioned on both sides in order to capture images of its surroundings.

You can not only record 4K video in 360 degrees but also live stream, according to Motorola. And the mod itself draws power directly from your phone's battery. It works with all Moto Z devices, too, including the new Moto Z2 Force - but only after a software update that should be available when the 360 Camera mod begins shipping or becomes available for purchase from 10 August.

It costs $299. No word yet on UK pricing or a release date. Check out Pocket-lint's guide on all existing Moto Mods.