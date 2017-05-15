It's official: Lenovo unveils Moto C and Moto C Plus budget phones

Lenovo-owned Motorola has made its Moto C and Moto C Plus official.

First leaked last month, the new budget smartphones are at the very low end of Motorola’s smartphone lineup, and they are the company’s most affordable devices too. They start at £89 (€89/$97) and will be available from this spring in Europe, Latin America, and the Asian Pacific region. It doesn’t look like Motorola plans to bring either one of these Moto C phones to the US right now.

In terms of specs, the Moto C is available in 3G or 4G models. Both feature a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera, a 2-megapixel selfie camera with a LED flash, a 5-inch (854 x 480) display, 2,350mAh battery, 1GB of RAM, 8GB or 16GB of storage, and microSD expansion. The 3G model uses a 1.3GHz32-bit quad-core MediaTek CPU, while the 4G model comes with a 1.1GHz 64-bit quad-core MediaTek.

The Moto C Plus features a 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, 2-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash, 5-inch (1280×720) display, 4,000mAh battery, 1GB or 2GB of RAM, 6GB of built-in storage with a microSD card slot, and a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor. Both the Moto C and the Moto C Plus run Android 7.0 out of the box and will be available in a variety of colours (cherry, white, gold, and black).

So, from what we can tell, the main difference between these phones comes to down to screen size, screen resolution, and battery life. We think either Moto C would a make a perfect smartphone for young, first-time Android users or someone looking for a backup device.